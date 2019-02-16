YMCA to host Winter Blast

Saturday, February 16, 2019 | 7:00 AM

Join the Sewickley Valley YMCA for Winter Blast, a family evening of activities at the Y.

From 6 to 8 p.m. on Feb. 23, enjoy the bounce house, hamster ball, obstacle course, face painting, and family swim in the Large and Warm Water Pools. Basketball will be available in the CV Gym for older siblings. The Y will provide a small snack.

A parent or guardian over the age of 18 must accompany children and is required to present a photo ID. Featured activities are recommended for ages 1-9, but all family members are welcome.

This event is free and open to the entire community.

Visit https://www.sewickleyymca.org/ for more information.

Tags:Sewickley