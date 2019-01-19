Women’s Club meetings planned

Saturday, January 19, 2019 | 6:03 AM

Outfielder for the Pittsburgh Pirates baseball team Roberto Clemente is shown, 1967. (AP Photo) Clemente will be the topic of Women’s Club of Sewickley Valley’s March 11 program.

Woman’s Club of Sewickley Valley meetings are held at the Edgeworth Club and begin with lunch at 12:15 p.m. The cost of lunch is $9 to $13. The program begins at 1:30 p.m. and is free to all.

The Feb. 11 theme will be “Dixie Doc,” a celebration of Dixieland jazz.

The March 11 program will be “So Much More than a Ball Player: A Pittsburgh Legend,” presented by the Roberto Clemente Museum. The program will look at both the baseball and humanitarian side of Clemente.

The March 25 program will be “Time to Get Ready for Spring,” and will feature a fashion show presented by Talbots of Sewickley.

For questions, call 412-741-5818. For reservations, call 412-741-8500.