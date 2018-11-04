Wheel of Fortune, Pittsburgh edition coming soon to Sewickley Public Library

Sunday, November 4, 2018 | 1:33 AM

Chris Pastrick | Sewickley Herald

The Sewickley Public Library, 500 Thorn St., offers a variety of programs for people of all ages. Registration, unless otherwise noted, is available by calling 412-741-6920.

Children’s programs

• Wheel of Fortune, Pittsburgh edition will be held from 7:30 to 8 p.m. Nov. 15. Family program for school-aged children.

• Parachute Play for ages 2—5 with an adult will be held from 11 to 11:30 a.m. Nov. 16.

• Learn about Native American influences in U.S. History and Culture during a program from 2 to 2:45 p.m. Nov. 18. For kindergarten through fifth grade. November is Native American Heritage Month.

• A block party for newborns through age 6, with an adult, will be held from 10:30 a.m. to noon every Saturday. Develop hand-eye coordination and learn STEAM concepts.

• Mighty Math for toddlers and preschoolers with an adult will be held from 7:15 to 7:45 p.m. every Monday.

• A dance party for toddlers and preschoolers with a caregiver, is held from 6:45 to 7:15 p.m. every Thursday.

• Baby and toddler sensory time will take place from 6 to 7 p.m. Nov. 14.

Teen programs for grades 6—12

• The Teen Advisory Council will meet from 6 to 7 p.m. Nov. 12 to plan programs. Participation counts as one hour of volunteering time. Pizza, snacks and drinks will be provided.

• A Totally Rad 80’s movie night will be held from 7 to 9 p.m. Nov. 16. Snacks, ice cream floats and games of the era will be available.

• Tech Saturday for grades 3—5 will be held from 1 to 1:45 p.m. Nov. 17. Learn the basics of coding and explore with Ozobots, Snap Circuits and Hex Bugs.

Adult programs

• The World Affair Council of Pittsburgh will host speaker Clint Watts at the library from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Nov. 14. Watts is a former FBI Special Agent, U.S. Army officer and cyber-security expert.

• The Wise Walkers’ group will offer a viewing of the 1954 version of “A Star is Born” beginning at 11 a.m. Nov. 15. Popcorn and drinks will be provided. The movie is open to all.

• The Query Club/Sewickley Speakers’ Series will take place from 7 to 9 p.m. Nov. 12. The topic for the 2018-19 season is “Technology and Social Change.” November’s presentations are “From Balloons and Kites to Drones” by George Craig and “Money, Money, Money” by John Orndorff.

• The Coffee and Crafting program will be held from 10 a.m. to noon Nov. 13. This month’s focus is Kirigami, which is similar to origami, but the primary method of design is paper cutting instead of folding. There is a $5 materials fee for the program.

• A lecture on classical education will be held from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Nov. 13.

• Grady Wirth, a certified financial planner, will lead a discussion on Medicare and long-term care considerations from 9 to 11 a.m. Nov. 14.

• Conversation Salon will meet for coffee and discussion from 10 a.m. to noon Nov. 14.

• Learn how to use the Mail Merge feature in Microsoft Office to create cards, letters, invitations and more during a program from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 14.

• Learn about therapeutic touch and experience a peaceful evening during a reiki session from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Nov. 16.

• Learn about the six dimensions of health—physical, emotional, spiritual, occupational, social and intellectual—during an interactive course that runs from 2 to 3:30 p.m. every Thursday through Nov. 15. The sessions are led by Dr. Leesa DiBartola, a physical therapist and certified health education specialist.

• Jeanne Zell leads the Write Now group for those who enjoy writing from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. every Friday.

• Sahaja Meditation is held from 11 a.m. to noon every Saturday.

Book groups

• The Mystery Book Group will meet from 7 to 9 p.m. Nov. 13. This month’s title is “The Late Show” by Michael Connelly. New members are welcome.

• The Brown Bag Book Group, led by Rosa Lamour Dorman and librarian Mary Jean Voigt, will meet from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 15. This month’s selection is “The Chosen” by Chaim Potok.

Story times

• Story time chess for ages 4—5 will be held from 6:30 to 7 p.m. Nov. 12. Each week, participants will learn about a different piece and why it moves the way it does.

• Family Story Time at Ohio Township Nature Center is held every Monday from 10 to 10:45 a.m. The program features stories, crafts and songs for the entire family.

• Two-Year-Old Story Time for ages 24—36 months will be held from 9:30 to 10 a.m. and again from 10:30 to 11 a.m. every Wednesday.

• A preschool story time for ages 3—6 with a caregiver is held from 9:30 to 10:15 a.m. and 1:30 to 2:15 p.m. every Thursday. • Babies and Books will be held every Tuesday from 9:30 to 10 a.m., 10:30 to 11 a.m. and 1 to 1:30 p.m. For children up to 24-months, with a caregiver. No older children.

