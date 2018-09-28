Neighborhood News Network - Sewickley

What you need to know about this weekend’s Sewickley Arts and Music festival

Friday, September 28, 2018 | 2:18 PM

The music starts at 5 p.m. in Sewickley.

The second annual Sewickley Arts and Music Festival features what concert promoter Rich Engler — himself a Sewickley native — says is a “killer lineup.”

“All of these musicians playing together – it’s just something that you don’t get to see often. Last year was great, but this year is going to be fantastic,” Engler said.

The festival runs from 5 to 10 p.m. Friday and noon to 10 p.m. Saturday on Broad Street. In addition to the music there will be a lineup of food trucks and a beer wagon. Those imbibing must purchase wrist-bands for $2. Otherwise, the festival is free.

The lineup tonight includes:

• 5 p.m. Ryan Fennell

• 5:45 p.m. Sierra Sellers & Alex Jeffe

• 6:30 p.m. Blue Shift

• 7:30 p.m. The Granati Brothers

• 9 p.m. Bowie Live Tribute

Saturday’s lineup:

• Noon Pre-Teen Rock & Roll

• 1 p.m The Highlevel

• 2 p.m. Mean Blue Planets

• 3 p.m. Rosie & Tru Kin

• 4 p.m. Elias Khouri Band

• 5 p.m. Colonel Eagleburger’s Highstepping Goodtime Band

• 6 p.m. MEM3

• 7:30 p.m. Joe Grushecky & the Houserockers

• 9 p.m. Super jam featuring Jimmy Krenn, Donnie Iris, Rosie, Elias Khouri & Joe Grushecky & the Houserockers

Tom Davidson is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Tom at 724-487-7208, tdavidson@tribweb.com or via Twitter @TribDavidson.

