What you need to know about this weekend’s Sewickley Arts and Music festival

Friday, September 28, 2018 | 2:18 PM

Sewickley Public Works foreman Frank Verbene lines garbage containers Friday afternoon in preparation for the Sewickley Arts and Music Festival. Sewickley Public Works foreman Frank Verbene lines garbage containers Friday afternoon in preparation for the Sewickley Arts and Music Festival. Previous Next

The music starts at 5 p.m. in Sewickley.

The second annual Sewickley Arts and Music Festival features what concert promoter Rich Engler — himself a Sewickley native — says is a “killer lineup.”

“All of these musicians playing together – it’s just something that you don’t get to see often. Last year was great, but this year is going to be fantastic,” Engler said.

The festival runs from 5 to 10 p.m. Friday and noon to 10 p.m. Saturday on Broad Street. In addition to the music there will be a lineup of food trucks and a beer wagon. Those imbibing must purchase wrist-bands for $2. Otherwise, the festival is free.

The lineup tonight includes:

• 5 p.m. Ryan Fennell

• 5:45 p.m. Sierra Sellers & Alex Jeffe

• 6:30 p.m. Blue Shift

• 7:30 p.m. The Granati Brothers

• 9 p.m. Bowie Live Tribute

Saturday’s lineup:

• Noon Pre-Teen Rock & Roll

• 1 p.m The Highlevel

• 2 p.m. Mean Blue Planets

• 3 p.m. Rosie & Tru Kin

• 4 p.m. Elias Khouri Band

• 5 p.m. Colonel Eagleburger’s Highstepping Goodtime Band

• 6 p.m. MEM3

• 7:30 p.m. Joe Grushecky & the Houserockers

• 9 p.m. Super jam featuring Jimmy Krenn, Donnie Iris, Rosie, Elias Khouri & Joe Grushecky & the Houserockers

Tom Davidson is a Tribune-Review staff writer.