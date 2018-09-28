What you need to know about this weekend’s Sewickley Arts and Music festival
Friday, September 28, 2018 | 2:18 PM
The music starts at 5 p.m. in Sewickley.
The second annual Sewickley Arts and Music Festival features what concert promoter Rich Engler — himself a Sewickley native — says is a “killer lineup.”
“All of these musicians playing together – it’s just something that you don’t get to see often. Last year was great, but this year is going to be fantastic,” Engler said.
The festival runs from 5 to 10 p.m. Friday and noon to 10 p.m. Saturday on Broad Street. In addition to the music there will be a lineup of food trucks and a beer wagon. Those imbibing must purchase wrist-bands for $2. Otherwise, the festival is free.
The lineup tonight includes:
• 5 p.m. Ryan Fennell
• 5:45 p.m. Sierra Sellers & Alex Jeffe
• 6:30 p.m. Blue Shift
• 7:30 p.m. The Granati Brothers
• 9 p.m. Bowie Live Tribute
Saturday’s lineup:
• Noon Pre-Teen Rock & Roll
• 1 p.m The Highlevel
• 2 p.m. Mean Blue Planets
• 3 p.m. Rosie & Tru Kin
• 4 p.m. Elias Khouri Band
• 5 p.m. Colonel Eagleburger’s Highstepping Goodtime Band
• 6 p.m. MEM3
• 7:30 p.m. Joe Grushecky & the Houserockers
• 9 p.m. Super jam featuring Jimmy Krenn, Donnie Iris, Rosie, Elias Khouri & Joe Grushecky & the Houserockers
Tom Davidson is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Tom at 724-487-7208, tdavidson@tribweb.com or via Twitter @TribDavidson.