‘What did Fred Rogers Say?’

Sunday, February 24, 2019 | 6:00 AM

This image released by Focus Features shows Fred Rogers on the set of his show “Mister Rogers Neighborhood” from the film, “Won’t You Be My Neighbor.”

Junlei Li will visit Sewickley Academy at 6:30 p.m. March 6 to give the community a Fred-centric talk: “What Did Fred Rogers Say?”

Li, the Saul Zaentz Senior Lecturer in Early Childhood Education at the Harvard Graduate School of Education, will discuss the highlights of Fred Rogers’ messages. Themes will include what the educational profession is, what quality means, what technology can and cannot do, and what matters most to human development (for children and grown-ups).

Li’s research and practice focuses on understanding and supporting the work of helpers – those who serve children and families on the front lines of education and social services. Li studied and learned from a wide range of developmental settings with low resources but high-quality practices, including orphanages, childcare, classrooms, and community youth programs. He developed the “Simple Interactions” approach to help identify what ordinary people do extraordinarily well with children in everyday moments, and made that the basis for promoting positive system change.

Li’s work is significantly influenced and inspired by the pioneering work of Fred Rogers — creator of “Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood.” He previously served as the co-director and Rita M. McGinley Professor for Early Learning and Children’s Media at the Fred Rogers Center at Saint Vincent College.

To register for the talk, go to sewickley.org/fredrogerstalk.

