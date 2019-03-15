West Hills DUI Task Force to conduct targeted enforcement operation during weekend

Friday, March 15, 2019 | 6:00 AM

The West Hills DUI Task Force will conduct a targeted enforcement operation during the St. Patrick’s Day weekend, from Friday through Sunday.

The operation may take the form of a full-scale sobriety checkpoint and/or a roving DUI patrol.

Officers will be recruited from the member police departments of Avalon, Bellevue, Carnegie, Coraopolis, Leetsdale and Sewickley boroughs and Crescent, Findlay, Kennedy, Moon, North Fayette, Ohio, Robinson and Stowe townships.

