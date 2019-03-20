Watson Institute earns accreditation

Wednesday, March 20, 2019 | 6:00 AM

Sewickley’s Watson Institute was founded in 1917 as the legacy of Mr. and Mrs. David Thompson Watson of Sewickley. Their former summer home, “Sunny Hill,” became the D.T. Watson Home for Crippled Children after their deaths.

Over the years, the organization has expanded its mission to care for and educate children with both physical and developmental disabilities and operates three other sites in the region, in Bridgeville, Sharpsburg and in the city of Pittsburgh’s Friendship neighborhood.

During a recent evaluation of the facility, a reviewer commented that “the Watsons would be proud of the work [Watson Institute is] doing in their name and their legacy.”

The institute is celebrating its recent re-accreditation from the National Commission for the Accreditation of Special Education Services, or NCASES. Watson is one of only 24 programs in the country that maintains NCASES credentials, a distinction it has held for over a decade. The current certification applies through 2022.

“There’s certainly a lot of preparation for [the review],” said Barry Bohn, Watson Institute’s CEO. “[NCASES] sends three reviewers out for four days and they are with every aspect of the organization. They’re evaluating classrooms, they’re talking with teachers, they’re going through policies, minutes from safety committees. They have special education directors as evaluators, so they know what to expect.”

NCASES was founded in 1992 by the National Association of Private Special Education Centers to address and evaluate the unique programs of special education institutions and their students, according to the organization’s website.

“Part of it is, how can we serve more children with disabilities?” Bohn said of seeking the accreditation. “The other part is that it’s an independent review. It’s not us saying ‘we know we’re good;’ we want to ensure that we’re giving the highest quality services we can.”

Following the rigorous re-accreditation process, two Watson staff members were approved to become NCASES site reviewers. Michele Trettel, program director of the Watson Institute Education Centers, and Rayna Knox, team coordinator at the Education Center South, will visit special education institutions around the country to evaluate their services for possible accreditation.

“It will help us see other programs, get some other thoughts and ideas,” Bohn says of the appointments. “It’s a continuous view of ‘What can we do to improve, what steps can we take to offer more and more quality services?’”

