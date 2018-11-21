Veteran gets diploma, becomes part of NA’s Class of 1962

Wednesday, November 21, 2018 | 6:03 AM

Louis Raggiunti l For the Tribune-Review James Neal receives his diploma from North Allegheny and officially became a part of North Allegheny’s Class of 1962 on Wednesday, Nov. 14, 2018. Louis Raggiunti l For the Tribune-Review James Neal poses for a picture with his diploma as school board members from North Allegheny look on Wednesday, Nov. 14. Louis Raggiunti l For the Tribune-Review James Neal poses for a picture with his diploma as school board members from North Allegheny look on Wednesday, Nov. 14. Previous Next

It was a long time coming, but James Neal, 74, of Economy Borough finally got something he has waited decades for: His high school diploma.

Neal did not graduate with his class at North Allegheny in 1962 because he dropped out of school after his junior year and joined the Navy.

He admits he never was a great student.

“There were 400 kids in my class and my class rank was about 400,” he said. “I spent all my time working.”

Neal got his first job as a pin-setter at the Pines Plaza bowling alley when he was 12. After closing, he would walk 2.8 miles home, often arriving at his doorstep at 1 a.m. on school nights. Later, he wore a football helmet for protection as he collected golf balls at North Park’s Driving Range. He was paid 15 cents for each bucket-load. He worked at a grocery store. He worked cutting grass and he was employed as a mechanic at a local garage.

“I did everything,” he said. “But I’d fall asleep in class.”

Upon dropping out of school, his father gave him three options: go back to school, get a better job, or enlist in the service.

He chose the latter.

“It was during the Vietnam War. I only weighed 110 pounds at the time. I knew if I signed up for the army, I would’ve been a tunnel rat, and their life expectancy was not good,” he said.

So he joined the Navy instead.

“I wanted to see the world. During my first two years in the Navy, I got to see Hong Kong, the Philippines. We were on our way to Australia but didn’t make it there because we got called to Vietnam,” he said.

He served as a Petty Officer 3rd Class on the USS Wiltsie, a destroyer stationed in the Gulf of Tonkin during the war. As a Machinist’s Mate, his job was to operate, maintain and repair ship propulsion machinery, auxiliary equipment, and outside machinery.

He served in that post from 1961 to 1965, and earned his GED along the way.

“I left a boy and came back a man,” he said.

Neal recalls the cold welcome he received upon returning home to the United States.

“One of the first things I saw coming off the ship was a yard sign that read, ‘Dogs and sailors, keep off the grass,’” he said.

He immediately returned to the Greater Pittsburgh area and got a job at Dravo Corporation Engineering Works Division on Neville Island, where he worked as a machinist, rigger, and crane operator. He met his wife, Christine, on a blind date, and they purchased 1.33 acres of land in Economy Borough for $1,500.

“We built a basement on the property with our own two hands and put in our own septic system,” he said.

They lived in the basement for seven years until they had saved enough money to finish the rest of the house.

When Dravo closed in 1982, Neal found work as a deck hand on a riverboat and, later, worked as a truck driver. In retirement, he worked as a seasonal employee at the US Post Office.

He and Christine raised two children, and now have two grandchildren. Early next year, they will celebrate their Golden Anniversary.

“It’s been a wonderful life,” Christine said. “We’ve accomplished a lot.”

Yet, Neal still had some unfinished business.

“I wanted to get my high-school diploma,” he said. “It was the last thing on my bucket list.”

A friend told him about “Operation Recognition,” a state law that authorizes school districts to grant a high school diploma to any honorably discharged veteran who served in the United States military during World War II, the Korean Conflict, or the Vietnam War, and whose military service interfered with their high school education.

He contacted North Allegheny, and on Wednesday, Nov. 14, the North Allegheny Board of School Directors and Superintendent Dr. Robert Scherrer presented him with his long-awaited high-school diploma during a special ceremony at the school board meeting.

“This past week we celebrated Veteran’s Day, an annual reminder of the sacrifices that so many have made in order to ensure our freedom as Americans. So we are delighted to recognize Mr. James Neal, a North Allegheny veteran, with his diploma,” Scherrer said.

Neal was elated.

“People have asked me why I didn’t come get my diploma earlier. Well, I was too busy making a living,” he explained. “Now, to finally become part of the Graduating Class of 1962, it’s priceless.”

Laurie Rees is a Tribune-Review contributor.