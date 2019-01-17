Urban Plunge gives college students first-hand look at poverty

Thursday, January 17, 2019 | 6:03 AM

Though Kacie Shannon has volunteered in soup kitchens, she has never been the one standing in line waiting to be served.

To better understand the lives of those who rely on such services, Shannon, 18, of Franklin Park, and 11 of her peers recently spent two nights in a homeless shelter as part of a program called Urban Plunge.

“I am coming from a situation of fortune and privilege. I understand not everybody comes from the same background,” said Shannon, daughter of Marcia and Kelly and granddaughter of Leetsdale native Helen Skrabut Timko, before orientation Jan. 7. “I’m hoping to have my eyes open, to see the greater needs in my own backyard.”

Urban Plunge is coordinated by Notre Dame’s Center for Social Concerns and the Notre Dame Alumni Club of Pittsburgh. The program has been in existence for more than 40 years and is designed to give participants — all University of Notre Dame students who earn one credit for participation — an opportunity to engage with people and organizations facing the challenges of poverty near their hometowns.

Over the course of two days and two nights, Shannon’s group visited more than a dozen organizations, including the Sisters of St. Joseph in Baden, Catholic Charities Free Health Care Center, Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank and Jubilee Soup Kitchen, where they served meals and packed items to be distributed to food banks.

“I didn’t expect to see such a broad range of organizations and resources available,” Shannon said. “I was so impressed by how the city has come together across all fronts. The people of Pittsburgh are addressing every sort of need.”

The group also learned about harm reduction strategies, such as Prevention Point Pittsburgh’s needle exchange program.

“You can’t completely eliminate risk. People are going to continue to do drugs,” said Shannon. “But you can use sterile needles so people aren’t taking on collateral risks.”

Shannon, a 2018 graduate of Vincentian Academy, is studying neuroscience and behavioral health and would like to go to medical school. This experience, she said, bolstered her resolve to provide aid to the underserved.

“At Catholic Charities … local doctors and nurses spend time with people, get to know them and their needs and give them free health services,” she said. “I can see myself as a volunteer or doctor, or in public health. I see the greater need now that I’ve been exposed, for people to help the underserved and homeless.”

Shannon decided to participate in the program after her older sister and fellow Notre Dame undergrad, Kara, took part a few years ago.

While each participant takes away a unique perspective, Shannon said remarks from Kevin Hayes, of the Notre Dame Club of Pittsburgh and Hayes Design Group, during a wrap-up dinner resonated most with her.

“He invited us to think about poverty, and what we were all able to identify is it’s not a lack of anything. Every single person we met is an individual just like us. When we served at the Jubilee Soup Kitchen, we made sure to look them in the eyes and address them as ‘Sir’ or ‘Ma’am’ because that’s something they don’t always get,” Shannon said. “At our core, we’re all related by our common humanity. No matter where we come from, we’re all the same. And I’m really grateful Kevin directed the conversation there. It’s the most important thing we could have learned.”

