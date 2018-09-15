Two Quaker Valley seniors are National Merit semifinalists

Saturday, September 15, 2018 | 8:33 AM

Quaker Valley High School seniors David Lipton and John Vorberger have been named National Merit Scholarship semifinalists. They became semifinalists based off their PSAT scores from their junior year.

More than 1.6 million high school juniors entered the 2019 National Merit Scholarship Program. Less than one percent of these students advance to the semifinals.

To be considered for a Merit Scholarship award, the semifinalists must fulfill several requirements including a scholarship application, including details about school and community activities, leadership abilities, employment, honors and awards received.

Finalists will be announced in February 2019. From that pool, scholarship winners will be selected.

