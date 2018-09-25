Two car break-ins reported in Sewickley Heights Manor

Tuesday, September 25, 2018 | 2:54 PM

A secluded neighborhood in Aleppo was warned Monday of car break-ins that happened overnight.

“There have apparently been multiple car break-ins reported in the Sewickley Heights Manor today,” said Aleppo Commissioner Matthew Doebler in an email blast to residents.

There were two break-ins reported early Monday morning, Ohio Township Police Det. Ryan Ging said.

One car had personal items stolen and the other had a broken window with nothing taken, Ging said.

“One car was parked right in front of the house on the street and the other was parked behind the house,” he said, adding the cars were on opposite sides of the neighborhood.

Ging said the police do not have any suspects and that he is waiting to review residential video surveillance from one of the homes.

“Chief (Joseph) Hanny encourages all residents to lock their cars and remove anything of value from a parked car,” said Doebler. “Obviously, if you see anything or need a police response, please dial 911.”

Dillon Carr is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Dillon at 412-871-2325, dcarr@tribweb.com or via Twitter @dillonswriting.

Tags:Aleppo Community