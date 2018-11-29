Two attempted robberies at Beaver Street businesses reported to police

Thursday, November 29, 2018 | 3:21 PM

Sewickley police have been notified about two attempted robberies Thursday at businesses on Beaver Street, according to an email sent out by Explore Sewickley.

A man in his mid-30s wearing a black jacket with a red hooded sweatshirt who was riding a bicycle attempted the robberies at Fun Buy the Pound and the Porcupine Needlepoint Shop, according to the email.

Explore Sewickley has requested for an increased police presence in the shopping district.

Sewickley Police Chief Richard Manko didn’t return messages seeking more information about the incidents.