True crime group to explore hauntings this month at Sewickley Public Library
Saturday, October 20, 2018 | 6:03 AM
The Sewickley Public Library, 500 Thorn St., offers a variety of programs for people of all ages. Registration, unless otherwise noted, is available by calling 412-741-6920.
Children’s programs
• Mighty Math for toddlers and preschoolers with an adult will be held from 7:15 to 7:45 p.m. every Monday.
• A dance party for toddlers and preschoolers with a caregiver, is held from 6:45 to 7:15 p.m. every Thursday.
Teen programs for grades 6—12
• Gaming Wednesday, for those interested in board games, card games, RPGs, video games and more, will take place from 3 to 5 p.m. every Wednesday. No registration required.
Adult programs
• Let’s Talk About Murder: A True Crime Discussion Group, will meet from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Oct. 29. October’s theme is hauntings. The group is open to adults 21 and older.
• The program Geneology 101: Discovering Your Roots Online will be held from 1 to 2 p.m. Nov. 1. The program is a basic introduction to genealogical resources available online and through the library.
• Learn about the six dimensions of health—physical, emotional, spiritual, occupational, social and intellectual—during an interactive course that runs from 2 to 3:30 p.m. every Thursday through Nov. 15. The sessions are led by Dr. Leesa DiBartola, a physical therapist and certified health education specialist.
• Wise Walks, a 10-week walking program for active adults 50 and older, will continue from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. every Thursday. • Jeanne Zell leads the Write Now group for those who enjoy writing from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. every Friday.
• Sahaja Meditation is held from 11 a.m. to noon every Saturday.
Story times
• Family Story Time at Ohio Township Nature Center is held every Monday from 10 to 10:45 a.m. The program features stories, crafts and songs for the entire family.
• Storytime Chess for children ages 4—5 will take place from 6:30 to 7 p.m. every Monday. Learn about different chess pieces each week. Participants are not required to come every week. Caregivers are welcome.
• Two-Year-Old Story Time for ages 24—36 months will be held from 9:30 to 10 a.m. and again from 10:30 to 11 a.m. every Wednesday.
• A preschool story time for ages 3—6 with a caregiver is held from 9:30 to 10:15 a.m. and 1:30 to 2:15 p.m. every Thursday. • Babies and Books will be held every Tuesday from 9:30 to 10 a.m., 10:30 to 11 a.m. and 1 to 1:30 p.m. For children up to 24-months, with a caregiver. No older children.
Kristina Serafini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Kristina at 412-324-1405 4-digit 6405, kserafini@tribweb.com or via Twitter @KristinaS_Trib.