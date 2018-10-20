True crime group to explore hauntings this month at Sewickley Public Library

Saturday, October 20, 2018 | 6:03 AM

Chris Pastrick | Sewickley Herald

The Sewickley Public Library, 500 Thorn St., offers a variety of programs for people of all ages. Registration, unless otherwise noted, is available by calling 412-741-6920.

Children’s programs

• Mighty Math for toddlers and preschoolers with an adult will be held from 7:15 to 7:45 p.m. every Monday.

• A dance party for toddlers and preschoolers with a caregiver, is held from 6:45 to 7:15 p.m. every Thursday.

Teen programs for grades 6—12

• Gaming Wednesday, for those interested in board games, card games, RPGs, video games and more, will take place from 3 to 5 p.m. every Wednesday. No registration required.

Adult programs

• Let’s Talk About Murder: A True Crime Discussion Group, will meet from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Oct. 29. October’s theme is hauntings. The group is open to adults 21 and older.

• The program Geneology 101: Discovering Your Roots Online will be held from 1 to 2 p.m. Nov. 1. The program is a basic introduction to genealogical resources available online and through the library.

• Learn about the six dimensions of health—physical, emotional, spiritual, occupational, social and intellectual—during an interactive course that runs from 2 to 3:30 p.m. every Thursday through Nov. 15. The sessions are led by Dr. Leesa DiBartola, a physical therapist and certified health education specialist.

• Wise Walks, a 10-week walking program for active adults 50 and older, will continue from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. every Thursday. • Jeanne Zell leads the Write Now group for those who enjoy writing from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. every Friday.

• Sahaja Meditation is held from 11 a.m. to noon every Saturday.

Story times

• Family Story Time at Ohio Township Nature Center is held every Monday from 10 to 10:45 a.m. The program features stories, crafts and songs for the entire family.

• Storytime Chess for children ages 4—5 will take place from 6:30 to 7 p.m. every Monday. Learn about different chess pieces each week. Participants are not required to come every week. Caregivers are welcome.

• Two-Year-Old Story Time for ages 24—36 months will be held from 9:30 to 10 a.m. and again from 10:30 to 11 a.m. every Wednesday.

• A preschool story time for ages 3—6 with a caregiver is held from 9:30 to 10:15 a.m. and 1:30 to 2:15 p.m. every Thursday. • Babies and Books will be held every Tuesday from 9:30 to 10 a.m., 10:30 to 11 a.m. and 1 to 1:30 p.m. For children up to 24-months, with a caregiver. No older children.

Kristina Serafini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Kristina at 412-324-1405 4-digit 6405, kserafini@tribweb.com or via Twitter @KristinaS_Trib.