Sunday, December 16, 2018 | 6:03 AM

Tom Davidson|Tribune-Review Thomas Shearer of Shearer’s Kettle Corn makes a batch of kettle corn on Thursday, Dec. 13, 2018, in Wolcott Park in Sewickley. Shearer, of Hopewell, has been selling kettle corn during the holiday season in Sewickley for about 20 years.

It’s time for some kettle corn and more.

Today is the next-to-last “Sunday in the Village” promotion sponsored by Explore Sewickley and the Sewickley Valley Chamber of Commerce.

That means there are free carriage rides, Santa’s in the Wolcott Park gazebo and there are brunch-themed food trucks in the village from noon to 4 p.m.

It also means that Thomas Shearer will be popping kettle corn at his tent in Wolcott Park. We caught up with Shearer Thursday when he was popping a special order. You can watch a video of him popping corn here .

He’s also survived two liver transplants. In 2016, as he was awaiting his second transplant, we wrote this story about him.

When you go to sleep tonight, remember there are only 9 sleeps until Christmas.