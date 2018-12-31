Tickets on sale for Quaker Valley Middle School’s production of “Mary Poppins Jr.”

Monday, December 31, 2018 | 3:48 PM

Quaker Valley Middle School students will be performing “Mary Poppins Jr.” on Jan. 18 and 19.

Based on the classic 1964 movie starring Julie Andrews and Dick Van Dyke, the updated show was created in collaboration with Cameron Mackintosh, by Oscar-winning “Downtown Abbey” screenwriter Julian Fellowes, who wrote the book, and the Olivier Award-winning British team of George Stiles and Anthony Drewe, who wrote new songs and additional music and lyrics for the show.

Showtimes are 7 p.m. Friday (Jan. 18) and 1 and 7 p.m. Saturday (Jan. 19.)

Tickets purchased in advance are $5 for children and senior citizens, and $10 for adults. Tickets purchased at the door, if available, will be $7 for children and senior citizens, and $12 for adults. For ticket information, click here .