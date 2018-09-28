Replicas of Columbus’ ships — Nina and Pinta — arrive early in Pittsburgh

Friday, September 28, 2018 | 12:15 PM

Tribune-Review Set to arrive in October, the replicas of Christopher Columbus’ ships — the Nina and Pinta (seen here from their 2015 visit) — arrived early because of rising river water levels.

The replicas of Christopher Columbus’ ships the Nina and Pinta that had been set to visit Pittsburgh later in October arrived early because of rising river water levels.

The ships docked Friday morning at Station Square, a spokeswoman for the Columbus Foundation, which oversees the event, said.

They will open to the public at 9 a.m. Saturday (Sept. 29) and will be available for walk-aboard, self-guided tours from 9 a.m. through 6 p.m. daily through Oct. 10.

The Nina was built by hand and without the use of power tools and is considered to be the most historically correct Columbus Replica ever built. The Pinta was recently built in Brazil and is a larger version of the archetypal caravel, which is the proper name for the type of craft that Columbus sailed. Historians consider the caravel the Space Shuttle of the fifteenth century.

Admission charges are $8.50 for adults, $7.50 for seniors and $6.50 for students 5 through 16. Children 4 and under are free.

For more information, visit .

Tom Davidson is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Tom at 724-487-7208, tdavidson@tribweb.com or via Twitter @TribDavidson.