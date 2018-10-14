There’s plenty to do in the coming weeks at the Sewickley Public Library

Sunday, October 14, 2018 | 7:04 AM

The Sewickley Public Library, 500 Thorn St., offers a variety of programs for people of all ages. Registration, unless otherwise noted, is available by calling 412-741-6920.

Children’s programs

• Fantasy makeup tutorials just in time for Halloween will take place from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Oct. 24. For grades 4 and up. There is a $5 materials fee for this program.

• Halloween Family Jeopardy for children in kindergarten through fifth grade and their parents or caregivers will take place from 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. Oct. 25.

• The Fourth Annual Library Halloween Fashion Show will take place from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Oct. 27 (after the Halloween Parade in Sewickley). Take a photo with pumpkins and dance to Halloween music. Family program.

• Halloween crafts for children in grades 1-4 will be held from 2 to 3 p.m. Oct. 28.

• Mighty Math for toddlers and preschoolers with an adult will be held from 7:15 to 7:45 p.m. every Monday.

• A dance party for toddlers and preschoolers with a caregiver, is held from 6:45 to 7:15 p.m. every Thursday.

Teen programs for grades 6-12

• Gaming Wednesday, for those interested in board games, card games, RPGs, video games and more, will take place from 3 to 5 p.m. every Wednesday. No registration required.

• RPG Sunday will take place from 1 to 3 p.m. Oct. 28. Newcomers are welcome.

Adult programs

• Psychic sisters Suzanne and Jean Vincent, who are internationally known and have been featured on several documentaries, will be visiting the library to talk about missing person and murder mystery cases, ghost stories, scary stories and haunted places from 7 to 9 p.m. Oct. 23. They are encouraging anyone to share unusual photos or stories and will be offering a chance to win a psychic reading. Bring a donation of cat or dog food for Animal Friends or a donation to the Sewickley Library Book Fund.

• The Senior iPad/iPhone Club for adults and seniors interested in learning more about the Apple devices will meet from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 24. Bring your own device if you have one.

• Beyond the Basics: Intermediate Microsoft Word, a class for advanced users of the word processing software, will be held from 3 to 5 p.m. Oct. 24.

• Learn about therapeutic touch and experience a relaxing evening during a Reiki session from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Oct. 26.

• Learn about the six dimensions of health — physical, emotional, spiritual, occupational, social and intellectual — during an interactive course that runs from 2 to 3:30 p.m. every Thursday through Nov. 15. The sessions are led by Dr. Leesa DiBartola, a physical therapist and certified health education specialist.

• Wise Walks, a 10-week walking program for active adults 50 and older, will continue from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. every Thursday.

• Jeanne Zell leads the Write Now group for those who enjoy writing from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. every Friday.

• Sahaja Meditation is held from 11 a.m. to noon every Saturday.

Book group

The Fourth Tuesday Book Group will meet from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Oct. 23. This month’s title is “Beartown” by Fredrik Backman.

Story times

• Family Story Time at Ohio Township Nature Center is held every Monday from 10 to 10:45 a.m. The program features stories, crafts and songs for the entire family.

• Storytime Chess for children ages 4-5 will take place from 6:30 to 7 p.m. every Monday. Learn about different chess pieces each week. Participants are not required to come every week. Caregivers are welcome.

• Two-Year-Old Story Time for ages 24-36 months will be held from 9:30 to 10 a.m. and again from 10:30 to 11 a.m. every Wednesday.

• A preschool story time for ages 3-6 with a caregiver is held from 9:30 to 10:15 a.m. and 1:30 to 2:15 p.m. every Thursday.

• Babies and Books will be held every Tuesday from 9:30 to 10 a.m., 10:30 to 11 a.m. and 1 to 1:30 p.m. For children up to 24-months, with a caregiver. No older children.