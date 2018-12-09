There are plenty of festive, faith-based events scheduled in the Sewickley Valley

Sunday, December 9, 2018 | 6:33 AM

Sewickley Herald This Dec. 8, 1971, Sewickley Herald file photo shows the Festival of Village Churches choir at St. James Catholic Church. The choir performed a seasonal concert that year.

For those who attend church, today is the second Sunday in Advent, the time of preparation before Christmas. As our countdown continues, here is a roundup of faith-based events today and in the days to come:

• There will be carol sing and refreshments after the 10:30 a.m. service Dec. 9. At First Church of Christ, Scientist, 222 Beaver St., Sewickley.

• The annual Festival of Lessons and Carols will be held at 4 p.m. Dec. 9 at Grace Anglican Church, 325 Church Lane, Edgeworth.

• An Advent Lessons & Carols service will be held at 4 p.m. Dec. 9 at Sewickley Presbyterian Church, 414 Grant St., Sewickley.

• The annual cookie walk will be from 9 to 11 a.m. Dec. 15 at Sewickley United Methodist Church, 337 Broad St., Sewickley.. There will be thousands of homemade cookies and candies available at $18 per pie box. All proceeds benefit the church’s general fund. Enter the Thorn Street entrance. From 9 a.m. to noon Dec. 15, Olive Brach will also have a “pop-up store” at the church.

• A discussion series is held at 5:30 p.m. every Wednesday in Advent, on Jesus the Refugee at St. Brendan’s Episcopal Church, 2365 McAleer Road, Franklin Park. The series will take a biblical look at the refugee and immigrant movement from Jesus’ time to the present day and ask, “What is the proper response of Christians?”

• On Dec. 16, St. Paul Lutheran Church Choir, directed by Agoston Solczi, presents its annual Christmas cantata during the 11 a.m. worship service. The church is located at 616 Washington St., Sewickley.

• There will be Advent lessons and carols during services at 11:10 a.m. Dec. 9 and the traditional chancel choir and bell choir will be featured at the 9 a.m. service at St. Stephen’s Anglican Church, 405 Frederick Ave., Sewickley.

As our countdown to Christmas continues, remember there are only 16 sleeps until Christmas.

Tom Davidson is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Tom at 724-487-7208, tdavidson@tribweb.com or via Twitter @TribDavidson.