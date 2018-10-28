There are more than books available at the Sewickley Public Library. Here’s what’s planned

Sunday, October 28, 2018 | 6:03 AM

Chris Pastrick | Sewickley Herald

The Sewickley Public Library, 500 Thorn St., offers a variety of programs for people of all ages.

Registration, unless otherwise noted, is available by calling 412-741-6920.

Children’s programs

• Join the library for a story walk at Edgeworth Elementary School from 10 a.m. to noon Nov. 10. For ages 3-8.

No registration required.

• A block party for newborns through age 6, with an adult, will be held from 10:30 a.m. to noon Nov. 10. Develop hand-eye coordination and learn STEAM concepts.

• Stop by the library to play board games during a family program from 1 to 3 p.m. Nov. 10.

• The Dog Tales program from for kindergarten through fifth grade will be held from 3 to 4 p.m. Nov. 11. Register for a 15-minute time slot.

• Mighty Math for toddlers and preschoolers with an adult will be held from 7:15 to 7:45 p.m. every Monday.

• A dance party for toddlers and preschoolers with a caregiver, is held from 6:45 to 7:15 p.m. every Thursday.

• Lego Club for children in kindergarten through fifth grade, without a caregiver, will be held from 6 to 6:45 p.m. Nov. 6.

• Super Science for ages 3-5 with a caregiver will be held from 1 to 1:45 p.m. Nov. 9.

Teen programs for grades 6-12

• The “Write” Impression: Getting the Most Out of College Application Essays will take place from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Nov. 7.

The workshop will include tips, advice and practice experience with mock essay evaluations. The program is free for all high school students.

• Whip us some delicious recipes during the Cook It program from 4 to 5 p.m. Nov. 8. Open to all skill levels.

No registration required.

• An SAT/ACT free practice test sponsored by 3RPrep will be held from 1 to 5 p.m. Nov. 11.

• Gaming Wednesday, for those interested in board games, card games, RPGs, video games and more, will take place from 3 to 5 p.m. every Wednesday. No registration required.

• Anime Club will meet from 3:30 to 5 p.m. Nov. 6. Newcomers are welcome.

Adult programs

• A scrapbooking night will be held from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Nov. 6. Bring your photographs, albums and more. Extra scrapbooking paper, scissors and supplies will be available. There’s a $5 materials fee for the program.

• Learn about ways to de-stress for the holidays during a program from 2 to 3 p.m. Nov. 7. The program is presented by Leesa DiBartola, a certified health education specialist.

• Explore the world of chocolate during a program from 7 to 9 p.m. Nov. 8.

• Learn about therapeutic touch and experience a peaceful evening during a reiki session from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Nov. 9.

• Learn about the six dimensions of health —physical, emotional, spiritual, occupational, social and intellectual — during an interactive course that runs from 2 to 3:30 p.m. every Thursday through Nov. 15.

The sessions are led by Dr. Leesa DiBartola, a physical therapist and certified health education specialist.

• Jeanne Zell leads the Write Now group for those who enjoy writing from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. every Friday.

• Sahaja Meditation is held from 11 a.m. to noon every Saturday.

• The Adult Knitting Club will meet from 10 a.m. to noon Nov. 6. Open to all skill levels.

An experienced knitter will be on hand to answer questions.

Story times

• An adaptive story time for preschoolers who are on the autism spectrum, have sensory processing issues or feel overwhelmed by noises or crowds will be held from 6 to 7 p.m. Nov. 7.

• Family Story Time at Ohio Township Nature Center is held every Monday from 10 to 10:45 a.m.

The program features stories, crafts and songs for the entire family.

• Two-Year-Old Story Time for ages 24-36 months will be held from 9:30 to 10 a.m. and again from 10:30 to 11 a.m. every Wednesday.

• A preschool story time for ages 3-6 with a caregiver is held from 9:30 to 10:15 a.m. and 1:30 to 2:15 p.m. every Thursday.

• Babies and Books will be held every Tuesday from 9:30 to 10 a.m., 10:30 to 11 a.m. and 1 to 1:30 p.m.

For children up to 24-months, with a caregiver. No older children.

Kristina Serafini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Kristina at 412-324-1405 4-digit 6405, kserafini@tribweb.com or via Twitter @KristinaS_Trib.