The Little Garden Club spruces up the Sewickley Post Office

Sewickley

Thursday, September 20, 2018 | 10:24 AM

Members of The Little Garden Club — Sewickley oldest garden club, founded in 1922 — spent Thursday morning working the flower beds in front of the U.S. Post Office on Thorn Street in Sewickley. More than 30 club members planted four varieties of perennials.

