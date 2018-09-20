The Little Garden Club spruces up the Sewickley Post Office
Thursday, September 20, 2018 | 10:24 AM
Alie Gruelle, president of The Little Garden Club, plants perennials Thursday morning in front of the U.S. Post Office in Sewickley. The club, founded in 1922, has taken care of the flower beds in front of the post office for a decade.
Members of The Little Garden Club — Sewickley oldest garden club, founded in 1922 — spent Thursday morning working the flower beds in front of the U.S. Post Office on Thorn Street in Sewickley. More than 30 club members planted four varieties of perennials.