The clock is ticking to mail those Christmas cards and packages

Friday, November 30, 2018 | 6:03 AM

Tom Davidson|Tribune-Review Postal carrier Kenny Mauras Marrero picks up mail from a box on Logan Street in Sewickley on Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018. Tom Davidson|Tribune-Review Postal carrier Kenny Mauras Marrero picks up mail from a box on Logan Street in Sewickley on Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018. Tom Davidson|Tribune-Review Postal carrier Kenny Mauras Marrero picks up mail from a box on Logan Street in Sewickley on Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018. Previous Next

It’s the busiest time of year for the people who come to your door or the end of your driveway each day, rain or shine, to deliver the mail.

They include Sewickley-based postal carrier Kenny Mauras Marrero, whom the Sewickley Herald caught up with Wednesday on Logan Street in Sewickley, where he was emptying a drop box in the wintry weather.

Carriers like him will be busy throughout the country during this holiday season as the U.S. Postal Service will be handling millions of packages this holiday season, and millions more Christmas cards.

The postal service recommends that items sent by first-class mail, including cards, be sent by Dec. 20 to arrive by Christmas.

Because more people are shopping earlier and/or online, there isn’t a “busiest day” of the year for the postal service anymore, according to the postal services’ website. Instead, the postal service now has a busiest time, and it starts two weeks before Christmas.

Beginning the week of Dec. 10, customer traffic is expected to increase and the Postal Service expects to deliver nearly 200 million packages per week during these two weeks. The week of Dec. 17 through 23 is predicted to be the busiest mailing, shipping and delivery week. During this week alone, the postal service expects to process and deliver nearly 3 billion pieces of first-class Mail, including greeting cards.

Other tips are available at the postal services’ website : https://www.usps.com/holiday/#calendar