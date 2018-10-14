Tell me something I don’t know: You can go anywhere in the country and meet someone from Sewickley

Sunday, October 14, 2018 | 11:30 AM

Robyn Jones was born and raised in Sewickley.

She moved away for several years but is back in town, selling homes in the area because, as she puts it, “I love bringing people here.”

Jones, a graduate of Quaker Valley High School, said you can go anywhere in the country and meet someone who is either from Sewickley or knows someone from Sewickley.

“All roads lead back to Sewickley,” she said.

Watch the video and see what Robyn has to say.

Luis Fábregas is editor of the Tribune-Review’s Pittsburgh digital edition and Valley News Dispatch. You can contact Luis at lfabregas@tribweb.com or via Twitter @LuisTrib.