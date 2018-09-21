Tell me something I don’t know: Ed Grey talks about a special bench in Sewickley

Friday, September 21, 2018 | 2:24 PM

Ed Grey was born and raised in Sewickley but now lives in California.

When he comes back to visit, he likes to sit on a bench at Wolcott Park along Beaver Street.

The bench has a small plaque in honor of Grey’s father, Edgar W. Grey, who died in 1988.

“Sewickley is a great town to grow up in,” he said.

