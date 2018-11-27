Sweetwater’s Holiday mART opens today in Sewickley as our Christmas countdown continues

Tuesday, November 27, 2018 | 6:03 AM

SLD ART FEATURE 1205 Jewelry designer Phyllis Riegle inspects the displays art displays at the Sweetwater Center for the Arts Holiday mART (correct spelling) in Sewickley on Sunday December 4, 2011. The event, which is in it's 17th year, features crafts and artworks from local artists. (Sidney Davis | Tribune-Review)

For those who didn’t attend the Sweetwater Center for the Arts annual Holiday mART kickoff on Saturday, today’s the day you can see what’s for sale at the annual pop-up boutique that features artisan gifts including a selection of jewelry, ceramics, glass, fiber arts, two-dimensional art, children’s gifts and more.

The sale runs from noon to 8 p.m. weekdays and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekends through Dec. 9 at Sweetwater, 200 Broad St., Sewickley.

Admission is free and it’s worth checking it out. For more information, visit : http://sweetwaterartcenter.org/holiday-mart/

When you go to sleep tonight, remember there are only 28 sleeps until Christmas.