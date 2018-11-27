Neighborhood News Network - Sewickley

Sweetwater’s Holiday mART opens today in Sewickley as our Christmas countdown continues

Sewickley trib logo

Tuesday, November 27, 2018 | 6:03 AM

For those who didn’t attend the Sweetwater Center for the Arts annual Holiday mART kickoff on Saturday, today’s the day you can see what’s for sale at the annual pop-up boutique that features artisan gifts including a selection of jewelry, ceramics, glass, fiber arts, two-dimensional art, children’s gifts and more.

The sale runs from noon to 8 p.m. weekdays and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekends through Dec. 9 at Sweetwater, 200 Broad St., Sewickley.

Admission is free and it’s worth checking it out. For more information, visit : http://sweetwaterartcenter.org/holiday-mart/

When you go to sleep tonight, remember there are only 28 sleeps until Christmas.

Recent Videos

Have news to share?

TELL US YOURS!

Facebook

Sewickley Herald

Twitter

Instagram