Summer enrichment guide available

Wednesday, March 13, 2019 | 9:05 AM

Laughlin Children’s Center has published its annual enrichment guide detailing all the activities happening around the area this summer.

Organizations including Fern Hollow Nature Center, Montessori Children’s Community, Sewickley Public Library, Sweetwater Center for the Arts and others have a jam-packed schedule of events set for the warm weather months.

Click here to read all about the upcoming events.

Tags:Leetsdale