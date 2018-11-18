Stop by the library during Sewickley’s Light Up night

Sunday, November 18, 2018 | 6:33 AM

Chris Pastrick | Sewickley Herald

The Sewickley Public Library, 500 Thorn St., offers a variety of programs for people of all ages. Registration, unless otherwise noted, is available by calling 412-741-6920.

Library closed

The library will be closed beginning at 5 p.m. Nov. 21 through Thanksgiving Day.

All ages

Stop by the library during Sewickley’s annual Light Up Night celebration from 6 to 9 p.m. Nov. 30. The Quaker Valley School District Youth Ensemble will perform, a holiday movie will be playing in the reference area, craft stations will be set up for teens and adults and the annual trim-a-tree party will take place in the children’s department.

Children’s programs

• A spa make-and-take program will be held from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Nov. 28. Learn how to make your own body lotion, lip balm, masks and more. There is a $2 materials fee. For grades 2-5.

• Baby Animal Battle will take place from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Nov. 28. Watch cute baby animal videos and decide which is cuter than the rest. Snacks are included. For grades 4 and up.

• A dance party for toddlers and preschoolers will be held from 6:45 to 7:15 p.m. Nov. 29.

• An American Girl Holiday Tea will take place from 2 to 3 p.m. Dec. 1. Bring your favorite doll (does not have to be American Girl) and your own teacup if you’re able to. Tea and treats will be provided. There is a $2 materials fee for the program. For kindergarten through fifth grade.

• A block party for newborns through age 6, with an adult, will be held from 10:30 a.m. to noon every Saturday. Develop hand-eye coordination and learn STEAM concepts.

• School Age Yoga for grades 1-5 will take place from 10 to 10:45 a.m. Nov. 26. Bring a yoga mat or beach towel and wear comfortable clothing.

• Mighty Math for toddlers and preschoolers will be held from 7:15 to 7:45 p.m. Nov. 26.

Teen programs for grades 6-12

• RPG Sunday for those interested in role-playing games will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. Nov. 25. Newcomers are welcome.

• Gaming Wednesday will take place from 3 to 5 p.m. Nov. 28. No registration required.

Adult programs

• Cliff(old) Notes: Industrial Development in Southwestern Pa. will be held from 7 to 9 p.m. Nov. 29. The lecture will review infrastructure buildup.

• A reiki session will be held from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Nov. 30. Learn about therapeutic touch an experience a peaceful session.

• Jeanne Zell leads the Write Now group for those who enjoy writing from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. every Friday.

• Sahaja Meditation is held from 11 a.m. to noon every Saturday.

Book groups

The Fourth Tuesday Book Group will meet from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Nov. 27. This month’s selection is “Merle’s Door” by Ted Kerasot.

Story times

• Story time chess for ages 4-5 will be held from 6:30 to 7 p.m. every Monday. Each week, participants will learn about a different piece and why it moves the way it does.

• Family Story Time at Ohio Township Nature Center is held every Monday from 10 to 10:45 a.m. The program features stories, crafts and songs for the entire family.

• Babies and Books will be held every Tuesday from 9:30 to 10 a.m., 10:30 to 11 a.m. and 1 to 1:30 p.m. For children up to 24-months, with a caregiver. No older children.

• Two-Year-Old story time will be held from 9:30 to 10 a.m. and from 10:30 to 11 a.m. Nov. 28. For 2-year-olds and an adult. No older children.

• Preschool Story Time for ages 3-6 with a caregiver will be held from 9:30 to 10:15 a.m. and 1:30 to 2:15 p.m. Nov. 29.

