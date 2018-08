Sprucing up Sewickley

Tuesday, August 21, 2018 | 10:39 AM

Sewickley public works department employees and members of Cochran Hose Company work to remove a tree Tuesday morning on Chestnut Street on borough property adjacent to the fire department and borough building. The street was closed while the tree was removed.

Sewickley public works department employees and members of Cochran Hose Company work to remove a tree Tuesday morning on Chestnut Street on borough property adjacent to the fire department and borough building. The street was closed while the tree was removed.

Tom Davidson is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Tom at 724-226-4715, tdavidson@tribweb.com or via Twitter @kingofgonzo.