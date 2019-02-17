Soup Crawl tickets to be sold March 6

Sunday, February 17, 2019 | 6:00 AM

Following the success of the sold-out Chocolate Walk on Feb. 9, Explore Sewickley has announced plans for the annual Sewickley Soup Crawl.

The event will be held from noon to 3 p.m. April 6. Check in starts at Explore Sewickley, 418 Beaver St., at 11:30 a.m. Canned good for the Sewickley Community Center Food Pantry will be collected. Those purchasing tickets are asked to donate.

Tickets go on sale at 7 a.m. March 6 at www.exploresewickley.com. Explore Sewickley officials said the Chocolate Walk sold out in 45 minutes.

Tags:Sewickley