Slavic Fest is Oct. 13 in Ambridge

Friday, October 12, 2018 | 2:48 PM

The 26th annual Holy Ghost Orthodox Church Slavic Food Festival featuring a performance by the Russian Balalaika Orchestra of Pittsburgh will be from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 13 at the church youth center, 405 Maplewood Ave., Ambridge.

The Balalaika Orchestra will perform a program of Russian folk songs at 3 p.m. The Pittsburgh Strolling Balalaikas will be featured at 4 p.m. The menu will include stuffed cabbage, kielbasa with sauerkraut, chicken kiev, potato and cheese pierogi, halushki, potato and vegetable. A variety of pastries, cakes, pies and bread will be sold.