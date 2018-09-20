Sharp Edge Bistro in Sewickley won’t be impacted by company ‘downsizing’

Thursday, September 20, 2018 | 1:12 PM

The Sharp Edge Bistro location behind Beaver Street at the triangle formed by Division and School streets in downtown Sewickley.

Patrons of Sharp Edge Bistro Sewickley have no need to be concerned about the future of the popular restaurant and bar that’s tucked behind Beaver Street at the School/Division street triangle.

“I’m downsizing, getting older, not too old, just a little bit older,” owner Jeff Walewski said. “Just consolidating.”

It’s the reason the Sharp Edge Beer Emporium location in Friendship and the Peters location recently closed, he said.

Sharp Edge has been a staple of Pittsburgh’s beer scene for nearly 30 years, introducing people to craft and imported beers.

“Without a doubt Sharp Edge definitely turned the Pittsburgh crowd onto first the Belgian beers, then the imports and craft beers,” Walewski told the Trib on Thursday. “If you wanted any kind of quality beer, you had to go to Sharp Edge.”

But the Friendship location served its last Belgian Tripel last week and it will become a taco and pizza restaurant.

Walewski sold the building as he continues to downsize Sharp Edge’s footprint. His Peters location recently closed when his lease ran out, but he said not to fret about the Downtown and Sewickley locations where he has long-term leases. Sharp Edge also has a location in Crafton.

Aaron Aupperlee is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Aaron at 412-336-8448, aaupperlee@tribweb.com or via Twitter @tinynotebook.