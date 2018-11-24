Sewickley’s the best place to celebrate for Small Business Saturday

Saturday, November 24, 2018 | 6:03 AM

Our countdown to Christmas continues and today it’s Small Business Saturday and Sewickley’s the best place to celebrate. Here’s a directory of the Sewickley area shops and eateries from our friends at the Sewickley Valley Chamber of Commerce: http://www.sewickleychamberofcommerce.org/directory.html

Tonight’s also the kickoff of the Sweetwater Center for the Arts’ annual Holiday mART.

From 7 to 9 p.m. Tonight guests will be able to get their first glimpse of the gifts available during the Holiday mART event, which runs through Dec. 9.

If you haven’t bought your ticket yet, they’re $40. For more information: http://sweetwaterartcenter.org/upcoming-events/

When you go to sleep tonight, remember there are only 31 sleeps until Christmas.