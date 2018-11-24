Sewickley’s Light Up night features a night full of events, food on Nov. 30

Saturday, November 24, 2018 | 6:03 AM

Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review Addilyn Fernandez, 2, of Kennedy looks at a stone in the holiday-decorated window of Elemental Magick metaphysical store during Light Up Night in Sewickley on Friday, Dec. 2, 2016.

The 2018 edition of Sewickley’s Light Up Night will be from 5 to 9 p.m. Nov. 30.

The evening features a fireworks show, two stages of live music and dance acts and at least 15 different food trucks.

This year larger-than-life ice sculptures designed by artist Rich Bubin will be displayed in front of the Tull Family Theater. Bubin, who has been involved in Pittsburgh’s Light Up Night for many years, is also participating in a three-person ice-carving competition.

Several other Sewickley organizations have events planned that night. They include:

• Dance, music and films at The Tull Family Theater, also from 5 to 9 p.m.

The theater will host West Point Ballet, which performed to standing room-only crowds last year. Led by Cynthia Castillo and Damien Martinez, former dancers with the National Ballet of Cuba, performers will bring scenes from “The Nutcracker” to life. James Tobin and The Dewey Decimators will also perform.

The performances are free.

To see what’s playing inside, visit thetullfamily theater.org.

• The Sewickley Public Library will be part of the festivities from 6 to 9 p.m. The Quaker Valley School District Youth Ensemble will perform, a holiday movie will be playing in the reference area, craft stations will be set up for teens and adults and the annual trim-a-tree party will take place in the children’s department.

• St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 616 Washington St. will have its annual Light Up Night soup and sandwich dinner from 4 to 7:30 p.m. Cost is $10 for adults, $5 for children younger than 12, then at 7:30 p.m. a free concert of Christmas carols and traditional Romanian music will be presented by church organist and choir director Agoston Solczi. He will be joined by special guest artist Bryan Sable, music director of Coraopolis United Methodist Church.

• St. Stephen’s Anglican Church, 405 Frederick Ave., Sewickley will host the Moon High School Choir and have an outdoor movie.

• St. James Catholic Church, 200 Walnut St., will have its annual Light-up Night Pasta Feast from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. in the cafeteria and gathering space.

A ticket also entitles people to limited, reserved Light Up Night parking.

The menu includes angel hair pasta and meatballs in red sauce for $12, angel hair pasta in red sauce for $10 and chicken parmagiana and angel hair pasta for $13. Kids meals are $5; meals for kids 5 and younger are free.All meals include salad, roll and beverage. Desserts will be available for $1.

Advance tickets can be purchased at the St. Mary or St. James rectory offices.

Read more about Sewickley’s plans for the Christmas season at averymerry sewickley.com.