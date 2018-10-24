Sewickley Valley residents appreciate retiring officials, thank first responders

Wednesday, October 24, 2018 | 6:03 AM

Retiring Sewickley employees will be missed

To the editor:

The careers of two people to whom the residents of Sewickley owe a great debt of gratitude ended recently.

Kevin Flannery has retired as manager of the Borough of Sewickley. Our town provides an attractive, comfortable and fun place to live, raise children and retire. Mr. Flannery’s tireless energy, attention to detail and support of many organizations are what has made it so.

From leaf collection to road paving, flowers on Broad Street to the Memorial Day parade, he has given us great service. Kevin will be missed and the town council will have a hard time replacing him.

Patty Flaherty, assistant to Mr. Flannery, also will be retiring this year. Patty has been devoted to Sewickley as well. I am aware particularly of her work in support of the Memorial Day parade. Residents will never know the time and energy she has spent to make our celebration of veterans (and I am sure many other events) the best!

Sewickley will miss these two professionals. I wish them only the best in their retirement.

J. Scott Wendt

Glen Osborne

Thanks go out to emergency responders

To the editor:

We would like to thank the police departments who were at our home on Oct. 22.

We are not sure what departments were here, but we would like to thank Leet Township, Sewickley, Edgeworth, Leetsdale, Bell Acres, and any others we missed, including fire departments and paramedics.

They are always here when needed. A big thanks,

Linda Dawson

Lois McDonough

Leet Township

•••

Letters to the editor must be 250 or fewer words and are subject to editing. The writer’s name, address and telephone number must accompiany the letter for verification. Mail letters to Sewickley Herald, 504 Beaver St., Sewickley PA 15143 or email them to tdavidson@tribweb.com.