Sewickley Valley crime stays low in 2017, FBI stats show

Wednesday, September 26, 2018 | 1:03 PM

Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review Sewickley Borough Municipal Building

Incidents of violent crime stayed steadily low across five municipalities in the Sewickley Valley in 2017, according to data in the FBI’s Uniform Crime Report.

The report, released Monday, shows that among Aleppo, Bell Acres, Leetsdale, Leet and Sewickley Heights, there were two reports of violent crime in 2017: One in Leetsdale, a reported robbery, and an aggravated assault in Leet.

In 2016, there were two reported of violent crime, both in Leetsdale — a rape and a robbery, according to the data.

Sewickley police reported three incidents of violent crime in 2017 — a robbery and two aggravated assaults. The 2016 UCR report does not include data for Sewickley. There were 53 reported property crimes in the borough in 2017.

Property crimes dropped by nearly 50 percent in Leetsdale, where there were 47 reported property crimes in 2016, and 24 incidents in 2017.

Violent crime across the United States fell slightly in 2017 after two years of increases, the report showed.

The report categorizes violent crime as crime as murder, rape, robbery and aggravated assault, and the FBI considers burglary, theft, motor vehicle theft and arson property crimes. Agencies must only report the most serious offense to the FBI when an incident involves multiple violent crimes. For example, if an individual is charged with rape and aggravated assault, only rape will show up in the URC statistics.

The yearly report is culled from numbers submitted by more than 18,000 federal, state, municipal and tribal law enforcement agencies across the country.

Statewide:

• Pennsylvania’s murder rate is slightly higher than the national average. There were 739 murders in Pennsylvania in 2017, which is a rate of about 5.8 per 100,000 people, compared to 5.3 murders per 100,000 people in 2017 nationally. That’s a total increase of 9.6 percent over the 674 murders statewide in 2016.

• The number of reported rapes across the state fell by just under 6 percent, from 4,459 in 2016 to 4,201 in 2017. That’s a rate of 34.9 compared to 32.8.

• Of 735 murders where the weapon could be determined, 567 were committed with a firearm. There were 452 murders committed with handguns, 11 with rifles, eight with shotguns, and in 96 cases, it was an unknown firearm. There were 63 murders committed with knives, and 73 involved some other type of weapon. Fists, hands and feet were the weapon in 32 killings.

• Robberies also decreased from a reported 12,314 in 2016 to 11,793 in 2017 – about 4.2 percent fewer.

Aggravated assault increased slightly in Pennsylvania, rising from a rate of 179.4 per 100,000 people (22,942 total incidents) to 182.6 (23,387 total) in 2017.

Nationally:

• Violent crime as a whole dropped between 2016 and 2017, though by 0.2 percent. The violent crime rate per 100,000 people fell by 0.9 percent to 382.9 in 2017.

• Murders also dropped from 17,413 reported in 2016 to 17,284 in 2017 – a total drop of less than 1 percent. In terms of rate, that’s a drop in rate of about 1.4 percent to 5.3 murders per 100,000 people living in the country. It’s still 20 percent higher than the number of murders five years ago.

• Murder accounted about 1.4 percent of all violent crime, and firearms were used in 72.6 percent of homicides.

• The number of reported rapes rose across the country by about 2.5 percent, from 132,414 to 135,755. That’s a rate of about 40.9 in 2016, up to a rate of 41.7 in 2017. should we include that the FBI used a broader definition of rape this year?

• The number of robberies across the country fell from a total of 332,797 (a rate of about 102.9 per 100,000 people) in 2016 to a total of 319,356 (rate of 98.0 per 100,000) in 2017. In terms of volume, that’s a 4 percent decrease between 2016 and 2017. Looking back five years, it’s 7.5 percent decrease.

• The rate of aggravated assaults rose about 0.3 percent between 2016 and 2017 from a rate of 248.3 per 100,000 people to 248.9 per 100,000 people. That translates to a 1 percent increase in the total number of aggravated assaults (802,982 in 2016 and 810,825 in 2017).

