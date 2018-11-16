Sewickley Valley artists band together to form guild based at Sweetwater

Friday, November 16, 2018 | 6:33 AM

They came from all across Pittsburgh.

Some are oil painters, others glass blowers, water colorists, quilters, art teachers or photographers.

Nearly 50 artists of all levels, from amateur to professional, united in Sewickley on Nov. 12 to form the The Artist Guild at Sweetwater Center for the Arts.

Just three weeks prior, over breakfast between new Sewickley resident Christine Swann and Sweetwater executive director Thomas Walters, the guild was born.

Swann, a lifelong artist who has worked as a professional portrait painter for 30 years, moved to Sewickley from Cranberry this summer. She found herself running into artist after artist everywhere she went: The stores in the heart of town, at festivals and even on the streets.

“I just go to talking to people and I said, ‘You know, it seems like there needs to be this network of artists here,’” said Swann, 50.

Swann will lead the artist guild, and it is open to those who work in any medium. It will operate independently, based out of Sweetwater.

“It was kind of serendipitous for Sweetwater,” Walters said. “We’ve been talking recently about what we can do to support artists in the community.”

Sweetwater works with about 40 independent teaching artists.

The guild will be open to artists across Pittsburgh and meet once a month, starting in January.

Swann is also planning a master’s series of workshops for the summer, where the guild will invite prestigious artists that typically you would have to go to New York or California to train under.

“You’re going to get top-notch, high-end Italia style classes,” Swann said. “We’re going to kick it off here this summer.”

Artists were invited this week to help form a mission and goals for the guild.

Over cheese and crackers and wine, some artists met for the first time. Others reunited after years.

“I think this could be a very exciting opportunity for artists in the area,” said Peggi Habets, 54, of the North Side, who has worked for professional figurative and portrait watercolor painter. “I hope it’s an opportunity to exhibit together in a really high quality show that people can see and look forward to every year. I hope it’s an opportunity to work with other groups and collaborate on things.”

Deena Butcher, of Sewickley, is an evolving artist. She spent her career as an occupational therapist and now dabbles in acrylics and watercolors.

“This is giving me a chance to meet people,” she said.

Cindy Phillips, of Leetsdale, who paints pastel pet portraits and does photo restorations, said she hopes the guild will help motivate her in her own work.

Part of the mission of the guild, its founding members agreed, will be for collaboration, education and connecting the artists with the community. It will be a catalyst for the diverse group in the community, they said.

“If you’re an artist, you’re welcome,” Walters said.

Just getting all of the voices in one place, there’s so many opportunities, Swann said.

Already, they were ideas churning for mentoring programs and cross-collaboration. The ideas for what they hope to see come from the guild took up three large pieces of paper.

“It’s going to take a little while to get all of this set up,” Swann said.

The group will hold its second meeting Jan. 28 at 7 p.m. at Sweetwater Center for the Arts.

More information about the guild can be found on their Facebook page : https://www.facebook.com/ArtistGuildatSCA/

Stephanie Hacke is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.