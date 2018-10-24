Sewickley street sweeper, tractor-trailer crash on Route 65

Wednesday, October 24, 2018 | 11:12 AM

This Sewickley Borough Streetsweeper was involved in a crash with a flatbed tractor trailer shortly after 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 24, 2018, at the intersection of Walnut Street and Ohio River Boulevard (Route 65) in Sewickley. This Sewickley Borough Streetsweeper was involved in a crash with a flatbed tractor trailer shortly after 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 24, 2018, at the intersection of Walnut Street and Ohio River Boulevard (Route 65) in Sewickley. Previous Next

Sewickley police and Cochran Hose Company volunteers were at the scene of a crash shortly after 9:30 a.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Ohio River Boulevard (Route 65) and Walnut Street in Sewickley.

A flatbed tractor-trailer and a Sewickley Borough street sweeper were involved in the crash, which slowed traffic on Route 65 shortly after the morning rush on the already-congested route.

Authorities didn’t immediately release further information and the extent of any injuries wasn’t known.

