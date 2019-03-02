Sewickley Spa founder pens book

Saturday, March 2, 2019 | 6:00 AM

Submitted Dorothy Andreas, founder of Sewickley Spa, has penned a book.

Dorothy Andreas, best known as founder of Sewickley Spa, has written a book, “Streamline Success,” which provides insight into how leaders can be more effective by managing relationships, time and situations faced in the service industry.

Andreas, who left college at 19 to start her first business, has grown nine businesses in five industries.

In 1998, she opened the Sewickley Spa. In 2001, she opened the Sewickley Spa at Ligonier, and in 2003, the Sewickley Spa at the Wisp Resort in Deep Creek, Md.

Written in conversation style, the book provides an understanding of how to thrive in the business world.

“As new generations enter the workforce, it’s more important than ever to be effective right from the start,” said Andreas, who is also a public speaker. “I wrote ‘Streamline Success’ to share skills I’ve developed while embracing challenges in times of chaos.”

“Streamline Success” is available on amazon.com. Learn more about Andreas at StreamlineSuccess.com.

Tags:Sewickley