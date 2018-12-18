Sewickley residents to revive Christmas luminaria tradition

Tuesday, December 18, 2018 | 6:03 AM

Sewickley Herald Mrs. Harold Leach of Thorn Street and Mrs. Albert Riehl of Edgeworth are credited with introducing the custom to the Sewickley Valley, according to a 1970s Sewickley Herald photo compilation that this photograph is taken from.

A group of Sewickley residents, led by Councilman John Dunn, is seeking volunteers to help distribute thousands of holiday luminaria kits around the borough on Christmas Eve.

The luminaria will line the streets of Sewickley for the entire evening and into Christmas morning.

Dunn said he and other residents aim to revive a tradition that has not occurred on a large scale for about 25 years. The Cole family, who runs Richard D. Cole Funeral Home, started distributing the kits at least four decades ago, he added.

“They used to do this years ago, we’re just quite frankly picking it up and taking the reigns now,” Dunn said.

The luminaria tradition, which involves lighting a small lantern made up of a candle placed inside a decorated paper bag, has gained considerable popularity throughout the United States. It likely originated originated in the American Southwest.

In Sewickley, Dunn has distributed luminaria kits in Ward 1 for the past two years. Mark Jones helped him in 2017.

A small group covered about six blocks, including Centennial Avenue and Straight Street, with luminaria. They purchased the candles and other supplies themselves, set up each kit and delivered them to homes. On Christmas Day, they cleaned up the kits, Jones said.

However, organizing the same effort on a borough-wide scale will require more manpower.

“What we’d like to do this year with John is get the word out that we’re doing this,” said Jones, of Sewickley.

Dunn already has a plan to execute, along with anyone who volunteers. Three other people have agreed to help lead the effort, including Jones, Charlie Driscoll and Frank DeLuca. They will divide the borough into four quadrants and lead teams of approximately 30 to 40 people, who will distribute the luminaria. About 2,000 kits will be distributed, according to Dunn.

“We’re going to drop off the luminaries to their houses and allow (residents) to kind of dress up their streets, that’s the way we want to do it,” Dunn said.

The group will be looking for volunteers in the days leading up to Christmas Eve. Dunn said interested parties can contact him by email at jrdphoneguy@comcast.net, or by phone at 412-596-1554.

Jones stressed the importance of finding volunteers. Given the amount of work it took last year, he said “you’d have to have a core of people to do the whole borough.”

Prior to distributing the kits, anyone who helps can enjoy hot chocolate and cookies at Dunn’s home, 608 Straight St. At about 6 p.m., the group will start delivering, Dunn said.

Some residents have already purchased luminaria kits from the Boy Scouts. Sewickley Troop 243 was selling kits earlier in the month.

Dunn will accept donations, but said he wants to offer a charitable gesture to those who haven’t already bought luminaria.

“We’re trying to keep a bit of a tradition alive in Sewickley and let them know that there’s still people around here that really do care about the holidays,” Dunn said.

Sam Bojarski is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.