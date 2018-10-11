Sewickley real estate transactions for the week of Oct. 11

Thursday, October 11, 2018 | 1:03 PM

Here are the latest Sewickley area real estate transactions:

Aleppo

Michael Kaszer sold property at 304 Rolling Hills Drive to Gretchen Hansen for $298,400.

James Darby Jr. sold property at 404 Timber Lane to Curtis and Nancy Schurman for $300,000.

Bell Acres

John Anthony Skrabut trustee sold property at Skrabut Road to Earl and Katie Miller for $600,000.

Edgeworth

Gretchen Hansen sold property at 615 Academy Ave. to Ryan and Ashley Birtwell for $1,945,545.

James Bauersmith sold property at 3 Little Sewickley Creek Road to Salvador Minarro Villalobos and Rosario Del Pilar Garza Fernandez for $880,000.

Glen Osborne

Clifford Sutliff Jr. sold property at 1455 Beaver St. to Watchword Worldwide for $12,000.

Sewickley

MDVC Properties LLC sold property at 301 Centennial Ave. to Richard McCormack IV and Kirsten McCormack for $389,243.

Sewickley Hills

Estate of Karl Boyer sold property at 2201 Henry Road to Trinity Relocation Services North Develo for $181,000.

