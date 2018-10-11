Sewickley real estate transactions for the week of Oct. 11
Thursday, October 11, 2018 | 1:03 PM
Here are the latest Sewickley area real estate transactions:
Aleppo
Michael Kaszer sold property at 304 Rolling Hills Drive to Gretchen Hansen for $298,400.
James Darby Jr. sold property at 404 Timber Lane to Curtis and Nancy Schurman for $300,000.
Bell Acres
John Anthony Skrabut trustee sold property at Skrabut Road to Earl and Katie Miller for $600,000.
Edgeworth
Gretchen Hansen sold property at 615 Academy Ave. to Ryan and Ashley Birtwell for $1,945,545.
James Bauersmith sold property at 3 Little Sewickley Creek Road to Salvador Minarro Villalobos and Rosario Del Pilar Garza Fernandez for $880,000.
Glen Osborne
Clifford Sutliff Jr. sold property at 1455 Beaver St. to Watchword Worldwide for $12,000.
Sewickley
MDVC Properties LLC sold property at 301 Centennial Ave. to Richard McCormack IV and Kirsten McCormack for $389,243.
Sewickley Hills
Estate of Karl Boyer sold property at 2201 Henry Road to Trinity Relocation Services North Develo for $181,000.
Real estate transactions provided by RealSTATs. Contact RealSTATs at 412-381-3880 or visit www.RealSTATs.net.