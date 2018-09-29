Sewickley Query Club is set to begin its 2018-19 season
Saturday, September 29, 2018 | 7:03 AM
The theme for the Sewickley Query Club 2018-19 season is “Technology and Social Change.”
The meetings are from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Sewickley Public Library, 500 Thorn St., and open to the public.
The season schedule is as follows:
• Oct. 1
What’s So Special About the Bronze Age? (Connor Cogswell)
Titanic: Engineering, Myth and Legend (Carol Shifflett)
Refreshments will feature desserts from the Titanic’s First and Third-Class menus.
• Oct. 15
Penicillin: The Difference Between Life and Death (Janet Oellig)
Computer Speech Recognition is Changing the World (Chris Steffy)
• Nov. 12
From Balloons and Kites To Drones (George Craig)
Money, Money, Money (John Orndorff)
• Jan. 7 Genetic Engineering (Steve Houghton)
How the Internet Has Changed Our Economy (Sandy Inman)
• Jan. 28
The Dust Bowl (Special Guest: Todd DePastino)
• Feb. 11
Sneakers and the Rise of the Physical Fitness Movement (Lynne Schneider)
The Greatest Human Being Who Ever Lived (Linda Zang)
• April 8
Bits and Pieces: Houses by Mail and Rail (Mary Wear)
The Impact of the Railroads on Business and Politics (Mary Mannion)