Neighborhood News Network - Sewickley

Sewickley Query Club is set to begin its 2018-19 season

Sewickley trib logo

Saturday, September 29, 2018 | 7:03 AM

The theme for the Sewickley Query Club 2018-19 season is “Technology and Social Change.”

The meetings are from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Sewickley Public Library, 500 Thorn St., and open to the public.

The season schedule is as follows:

• Oct. 1

What’s So Special About the Bronze Age? (Connor Cogswell)

Titanic: Engineering, Myth and Legend (Carol Shifflett)

Refreshments will feature desserts from the Titanic’s First and Third-Class menus.

• Oct. 15

Penicillin: The Difference Between Life and Death (Janet Oellig)

Computer Speech Recognition is Changing the World (Chris Steffy)

• Nov. 12

From Balloons and Kites To Drones (George Craig)

Money, Money, Money (John Orndorff)

• Jan. 7 Genetic Engineering (Steve Houghton)

How the Internet Has Changed Our Economy (Sandy Inman)

• Jan. 28

The Dust Bowl (Special Guest: Todd DePastino)

• Feb. 11

Sneakers and the Rise of the Physical Fitness Movement (Lynne Schneider)

The Greatest Human Being Who Ever Lived (Linda Zang)

• April 8

Bits and Pieces: Houses by Mail and Rail (Mary Wear)

The Impact of the Railroads on Business and Politics (Mary Mannion)

Recent Videos

Have news to share?

TELL US YOURS!

Facebook

Sewickley Herald

Twitter

Instagram