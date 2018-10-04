Sewickley Public Library earns bronze star from Pa. Library Association

Thursday, October 4, 2018 | 1:33 PM

The Sewickley Public Library was one of 40 libraries across the state to earn PA Forward Star Library status from the Pennsylvania Library Association.

“Libraries throughout Pennsylvania continue highlighting that they are more than book repositories, earning stars along the way and underscoring their continued connections in their local communities,” Pennsylvania Library Association Executive Director Christi Buker said in a news release as the association announced the 2018 third quarter PA Forward Star Library recipients.

“Our libraries provide safe spaces, shelter, and community connections to programs ranging from financial education to how to care for others dealing with unexpected life changes,” Buker said. “Using the PA Forward framework, libraries help patrons meet their own needs and those of their loved ones in an ever-evolving society. We are honored to be able to showcase their efforts and help all residents connect more with these community pillars.”

The Sewickley library earned bronze status.

PA Forward works through five key literacies – basic, information, civic and social, health and financial – to assist individuals in enhancing their overall quality of life.

To continue helping libraries use PA Forward to demonstrate all their libraries offer, in January 2017, the association launched the Star Library program statewide.

The Star Library recognition offers support to libraries who participate and integrate the literacies in their programming activities.

Those libraries are recognized for meeting benchmarks within the bronze, silver and gold star levels of the program. While one star is awarded for both the bronze and gold levels, a total of five stars are awarded in the silver category. Libraries must demonstrate proficiency with each of the five literacies when working toward the silver level of the program.

Programs range from teen reading lounges, tying into Basic Literacy and Civic and Social Literacy, to investment planning workshops, tying into Financial Literacy.

Stars are awarded on a quarterly basis in the calendar year and the recognition is for the highest level attained in the program at the time of the award.

Sewickley Public Library earned its bronze-level status for achievements between July 1 and Sept. 30, according to the news release.

It was one of eight Allegheny County libraries to be honored.

The others are: Bridgeville Public Library, gold; Community Library of Castle Shannon, silver 4; Monroeville Public Library, gold; Plum Community Library, silver 1; South Fayette Township Library, silver 5; South Park Township Library, silver 2; and Upper St. Clair Township Library, Gold.

Tom Davidson is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Tom at 724-487-7208, tdavidson@tribweb.com or via Twitter @TribDavidson.