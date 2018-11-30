Sewickley police investigating attempted thefts reported Thursday

Friday, November 30, 2018 | 3:24 PM

Tom Davidson|Tribune-Review Beaver Street in Sewickley on Wednesday, Nov. 14, 2018.

Expect an increased police presence in downtown Sewickley throughout the holiday season.

That’s always been the borough police department’s mission — even before word spread through town Thursday that there were two “attempted robberies” at Beaver Street businesses.

That news was spread by an email blast sent out by Explore Sewickley officials Thursday afternoon. The nonprofit aims to promote businesses in the borough and is supported in part by officials, but the news that was shared by them was not accurate, Sewickley Police Chief Rich Manko said.

Patrolman David Yurkovach clarified what was reported to authorities Thursday. There were attempted thefts at Fun by the Pound and the Porcupine Needlepoint Shop.

The incidents were described in the Explore Sewickley email as attempted robberies and that isn’t the case, Yurkovach said.

It happened before 10:42 a.m. Thursday — that’s when police were called, Yurkovach said.

A man in his mid-30s wearing a black jacket with a red hooded sweatshirt who was riding a bicycle attempted to take a wallet from a purse at the toy store and left the scene. During the course of the police investigation, authorities learned he also attempted to open the cash register drawer at the needlepoint shop, Yurkovach said.

Police are reviewing surveillance video from the area to try to identify the man, Yurkovach said.

“Nothing was taken. It was an attempt at theft,” he said.

News of what happened spread throughout the Sewickley business district and Manko said much of the talk was misinformed.

“During the holiday season we already have an increase in patrols,” Yurkovach said. “We are aware this is a busy time. Our goal is always to saturate that area.”

Police will have a visible presence at Friday’s Light Up night festivities, both Yurkovach and Manko said.