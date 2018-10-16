Sewickley officials consider additional paid parking, time limits

Tuesday, October 16, 2018 | 6:33 AM

Ben Stephens of Pittsburgh pays to park in this August file photo taken on Broad Street in Sewickley.

Sewickley’s business district has grown rapidly in recent years. But this growth has created another issue, official acknowledged at an Oct. 9 council meeting — namely parking problems downtown.

“If you look back pre-recession, 2008, 2009, there were some 35 to 40 stores that were vacant. With a growing economy, with the chamber of commerce, with Explore Sewickley and with Sewickley council, there has been an effort to revitalize the business district,” Sewickley Mayor Brian Jeffe said.

But with the popular business district has forced more people to park on residential streets nearby, Jeffe said.

Residents of those streets, including McCready Way, Grimes Street, Little and Thorn streets, submitted resident-only parking requests, which council considered at the meeting.

But borough creating resident-only parking on certain streets can present enforcement challenges, officials said.

For this reason, council did not take action on the requests.

Enforcement on these streets would come from the borough, and Jeffe said the police department would need another officer on shift during the day.

At the meeting, Sewickley Parking Authority Chairman Richard Webb presented a potential solution to the enforcement issue: The parking authority may soon be able to white-list two license plates per household and enforce additional paid parking on certain streets, if council decides to create the spots.

Although residents wouldn’t be guaranteed a space, they wouldn’t need to pay for parking on their own streets. With the appropriate signage, the creation of paid spots could deter others from parking there, he said.

“We’re talking Jan. 1 to do something like that. What I would suggest is if the residents are interested in that, doing it for January, February, March,” Webb told council.

Webb also mentioned another action officials are considering, based on constituent feedback.

Forty-three commercial permit spaces on Walnut Street are currently underused, and the authority has “recommended returning them to the regular pool to make the spots available for everyone,” Webb said in an email.

Council must approve the creation of any paid parking spaces, and council President Jeff Neff said a revised parking ordinance should come up on council’s agenda next month.

Councilwoman Cynthia Mullins, who has lived near the business district for 17 years, said she also wants to see time limits.

Limits would keep spots available for shoppers in the business district. They could also deter people from parking their cars in Sewickley for the day, then catching a bus elsewhere, Mullings said.

According to Webb, many other parking changes in Sewickley are still under discussion. Although the authority has purview over time limits, he said the business community does not prefer their reintroduction.

“The authority is willing to try price as a means to incentivize all paid parkers to park outside of the center of the village, and if that doesn’t work, we would reintroduce some form of time limits to accomplish that goal,” Webb said.

Sam Bojarski is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.