Sewickley native to be celebrity judge of Williams Sing-Off

Thursday, October 25, 2018 | 10:03 AM

Cast members surround Peter Matthew Smith, who plays Jesus in the Pittsburgh Musical Theater production of 'Godspell' in this 2009 promotional photo.

A Sewickley native who has a leading role in the national tour of “Hamilton” will be the judge of the Williams Sing-Off Competition.

Peter Matthew Smith, formerly of Sewickley , is a Quaker Valley High School alumnus who has made a name for himself in national theater.

Since leaving Pittsburgh, he has been seen on Broadway in “Rent,” “Mamma Mia!,” “Hairspray,” “Fiddler on the Roof” and “Cry-Baby.”

He stars as King George III in the national tour of “Hamilton,” which opens in Pittsburgh on Jan. 1.

Smith will judge the Williams Sing-Off.

The event is hosted by the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust every New Year’s Eve as a part of Highmark First Night Pittsburgh. Five young artists will be selected to be evaluated by Smith and the winner will perform live at the Dollar Bank Stage at 7th Street & Penn Avenue on New Year’s Eve.

Those who wish to apply should:

• Send in a family-friendly video of themselves performing a musical number in under two minutes.

• Be in grades 6-12 and attend a school within 150 miles of downtown Pittsburgh.

• Apply individually, or by forming a musical group of 20 or fewer artists.

• Use pre-recorded track accompaniment, live performance accompaniment, or sing a cappella. Live accompaniment must be limited to one instrument such as keyboard, guitar, etc. — no full live bands

• Be available between 6 and 11 p.m. on Dec. 31. The song performed in the audition video must be the same song to be performed at Highmark First Night Pittsburgh, if chosen as a finalist.

All finalists will be invited to participate in the Highmark First Night Pittsburgh 2019 Parade. The winner will not only be able to perform live as the opening act at the Dollar Bank Stage, but will also receive complimentary admission buttons to experience Highmark First Night Pittsburgh and a $500 cash prize. Additionally, $1,000 will be awarded to the winner’s school music department.

For more information and an application, visit : https://firstnightpgh.trustarts.org/fn_home/get-involved/williams-sing-off

Tom Davidson is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Tom at 724-487-7208, tdavidson@tribweb.com or via Twitter @TribDavidson.