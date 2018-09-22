Sewickley native promoted to legal services officer of U.S. Marine Corps

Saturday, September 22, 2018 | 8:33 AM

Marine Chief Warrant Officer 5 Diane Wyss.

A Sewickley native and career Marine officer was promoted in August to the legal services officer of the Marine Corps.

Chief Warrant Officer 5 Diane Wyss is the second female to hold the rank and the first woman to serve as legal services officer.

Wyss was born in Sewickley and still has family in the area.

She enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve in October 1990 and has served in numerous capacities since.

She is married to Marine Staff Sgt. Rodney Wyss and they have a son, Nolan. Wyss’ promotion ceremony was held Aug. 10 at the Marine Corps War Memorial in Washington and her sisters Judy, Adele, and Debbie and cousins Howard, Nicole, Lynn and Sean were able to travel from Pennsylvania and New York to attend.