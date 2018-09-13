Sewickley ‘Mindhunter’ filming complete

Thursday, September 13, 2018 | 10:54 AM

Jonathan Groff, at center, in Netflix series “Mindhunter.”

Filming for the Netflix series “Mindhunter” has attracted attention around the Pittsburgh region, after season one was filmed in various locations, including Coraopolis, Ambridge and Carnegie Mellon University.

Scenes for season two of the series were filmed in July at Sewickley’s municipal building. Borough Manager Kevin Flannery said on Sept. 11 that Sewickley received $6,000 for use of the building. The production company, Late Seventies Productions, had previously agreed to cover any costs related to the use of borough employees, an agreement they have honored, according to Flannery.

The first season of “Mindhunter” debuted in October of 2017. According to the entertainment news platform Digital Spy, season two will likely air in 2019. The series, a crime drama, features actors Jonathan Groff and Holt McCallany, who play the role of FBI agents. Actress Anna Torv plays a psychologist in the series, which is set in the late 1970s.

According to TIME magazine, the “Mindhunter” series is based on a book of the same name, written by former FBI agent John Douglas. In the book, Douglas sketches the personalities of various serial killers he interviewed, including Charles Manson.

Sam Bojarski is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.