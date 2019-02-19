Sewickley Military Banner program returns

The Sewickley Military Banner program was reinstated during a recent council meeting. Banners, like the ones pictured hanging in the municipal lot behind Explore Sewickley, were purchased last year by a council member.

Sewickley Councilman John Dunn has been in contact with about three dozen people interested in purchasing a military banner in honor of a loved one who served.

At his request, Sewickley council approved a motion to restart the Sewickley Military Banner program at a Feb. 12 meeting. The 24-by-36-inch, double-sided banners memorialize veterans from the community by displaying their names, images and service.

Local veterans complained last year after noticing the banners were missing during Memorial Day weekend. Borough officials indicated the program was not renewed from 2017, the Sewickley Herald reported in May.

Dunn, who eventually hung the banners last year at his own expense, said community members can purchase banners through the new program for $100.

“The $100 cost will carry the hardware. It will carry all securing and an independent contractor to install them so there will be no cost to Sewickley whatsoever,” Dunn said.

An initial 36 banners will be hung on Beaver Street, between Straight Street and Blackburn Road. If enough banners are purchased, they could be hung in other locations, including Centennial and Thorn, Dunn said.

Dunn said he plans to reach out to nearby municipalities, including Edgeworth, Leetsdale and Glen Osborne, about adopting the initiative.

The banner program recognizes and honors men and women who have served and mentions the wars in which they served. However, Dunn said a banner could honor any veteran, even if they did not serve in a specific conflict.

Unlike in previous years, the banners will remain up year-round. “I’ve driven around Robinson Township, they leave them up (year-round), Carnegie, I’ve been in Bridgeville, and some of them have been up for two years already … they are so rigid and well-made,” Dunn said.

Dunn has been in contact with Duquesne Light concerning his initiative. He said the utility would take eight to 10 weeks to approve requests to use telephone poles. Given this time frame, the banner hanging “could be done very soon, before Memorial Day,” he said. Those interested in purchasing a banner can contact Dunn by email at jrdphoneguy@comcast.net or by phone at 412-596-1554.

