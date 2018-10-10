Sewickley manager retires after 25 years with borough

Wednesday, October 10, 2018 | 5:42 PM

The Sewickley Borough Building.

Kevin Flannery has decided to retire from his position as Sewickley borough manager.

At the Oct. 9 council meeting, council President Jeff Neff said that Flannery submitted a letter of retirement. Flannery has served as borough manager of Sewickley since the fall of 1993. He has also served as state vice president for the Association for Pennsylvania Municipal Management and Western Chapter President for the Government Finance Officers Association of Pennsylvania, according to the Local Government Academy’s website. He also serves on the Heritage Valley Sewickley Foundation board of directors.

Sewickley’s elected officials touted his service to the borough at the council meeting, which Flannery did not attend.

“Kevin absolutely gave everything he had to Sewickley,” said Mayor Brian Jeffe, who added that Flannery was “a pleasure to work with.”

Neff said that council would discuss the legal and personnel issues presented by Flannery’s retirement during an executive session. Borough employees have not yet provided a copy of Flannery’s retirement letter.

Sam Bojarski is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.