Sewickley Library closed on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day

Saturday, December 22, 2018 | 7:33 AM

Chris Pastrick | Sewickley Herald

The Sewickley Public Library, 500 Thorn St., offers a variety of programs for people of all ages. Registration, unless otherwise noted, is available by calling 412-741-6920.

Library closed

The library will be closed on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

Children’s programs

• The library will be showing the movie “Snow Buddies” at 1 p.m. Dec. 29. Popcorn will be provided. Bring your blanket and pillow.

• Family Yoga will take place from 1 to 1:45 p.m. Dec. 27. Bring a yoga mat or beach towel and wear comfortable clothing.

• A dance party for toddlers and preschoolers will be held from 6:45 to 7:15 p.m. every Thursday.

• A block party for newborns through age 6, with an adult, will be held from 10:30 a.m. to noon every Saturday. Develop hand-eye coordination and learn STEAM concepts.

Adult programs

• A reiki session is held from 2 to 3:30 p.m. every Friday. Learn about therapeutic touch an experience a peaceful session.

• Jeanne Zell leads the Write Now group for those who enjoy writing from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. every Friday.

• Sahaja Meditation is held from 11 a.m. to noon every Saturday.