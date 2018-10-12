Sewickley hires three full-time police officers to help staff hospital detail

Friday, October 12, 2018 | 7:33 AM

Sewickley Mayor Brian Jeffe swears in Thomas Crossas a full-time police officer during the Oct. 9,2018 council meeting.

Mayor Brian Jeffe of Sewickley swore in three full-time police officers at a borough council meeting on Oct. 9. The hiring, Jeffe explained, is the result of a long-term contract between the borough and Heritage Valley Health System to put armed guards in the health care company’s Sewickley hospital.

Heritage Valley is contracting with police departments to provide security at its hospitals in Beaver County and Sewickley. Brighton Township is providing an armed guard 24 hours a day at Heritage Valley Beaver.

Jeffe said Heritage Valley’s agreement with Sewickley is designed to enhance security for patients, employees and visitors of the hospital on Broad Street.

The three officers Sewickley hired are Matthew Baroni, Thomas Cross and Derek Miller. Jeffe said Cross has a father who also served as a Sewickley police officer.

“All three of these officers have worked for various degrees as a part-time officer with the borough, some as long as seven or eight years,” Jeffe said at the meeting.

The police coverage at the hospital started Oct. 1. Sewickley police provide dedicated, on-site, municipal police officers 24 hours a day, seven days a week to supplement Allied Universal Security staffing, the current provider of security services at the hospital.

“It is our goal to provide the safest environment possible for our patients, employees and the community,” Heritage Valley Health System President and CEO Norm Mitry said in a statement. “Our historic relationship with both Sewickley Borough and Brighton Township police departments helped us to accomplish this goal.”

“The hospital is such an asset to the Sewickley community, we are pleased to have the opportunity to have a significant role in protecting the patients, visitors and community that utilize the hospital,” Sewickley police Chief Richard Manko said in a statement. “Our goal is to provide a safe and secure community hospital.”

Sam Bojarski is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.